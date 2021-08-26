TSMC to raise prices of chips - WSJ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, is raising prices by as much as 20%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company plans to increase the prices of its most advanced chips by about 10%, while less advanced chips used by customers like auto makers will cost about 20% more, according to the report.
TSMC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
