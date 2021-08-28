Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Canadian financial services company Sun Life has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its long-term strategic cloud technology provider to innovate for clients, develop employees, and become a more agile business in the cloud, the latter announced on Friday.

Our aim in moving to the cloud is to be a digital innovator for our clients and use technology to shape how we work and develop employees at Sun Life. AWS's portfolio of cloud technologies help us to be predictive, proactive, and personal by taking client insights and translating them into new, digital ways to meet their needs. Laura Money, Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Sun Life.

With this collaboration, Sun Life has become the first company in Canada to launch an immersive cloud skills training program - Catalysts for Cloud - that brings together the firm's cloud experts alongside AWS instructors to offer peer-to-peer learning and hands-on training to build cloud skills across the organization.

Over the next few months, Sun Life will certify the first 450 business and technical employees with this AWS program and will continue to train more employees to help expedite cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities.

Sun Life has also build development workspaces in North America and innovation labs in Asia to bring together IT teams and business leaders to innovate with AWS technologies. For instance, the Sun Life Secure Experience uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Route 53 to provide a reliable and cost-effective way for clients and advisors to connect remotely to view and discuss financial documents. The offering also enables data scientists and developers to build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly in the cloud and at the edge.

"By running on the world's leading cloud, Sun Life has the agility to quickly build and scale new platforms to give customers more ways to manage their portfolios as the demand for digital services continues to grow," said Frank Fallon, Vice President of Financial Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc.