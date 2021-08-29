Ez4EV to soon launch on-demand mobile charging stations for EVs

Battery storage and charger development firm Ez4EV will soon provide on-demand mobile charging solutions EzUrja (easy oorja) for electric vehicles (EVs) at the locations chosen by consumers.

Like the mobile ATMs (cash dispensers), EzUrja can be located anywhere for providing charging facilities to electric vehicles. ''Ez4EV Private Ltd is all set to launch its innovative mobile charging solution EzUrja (easy oorja) for electric vehicles in next three months to mitigate the range anxiety of EV owners and to instantly up the missing infrastructure for EV charging points in the country,'' Satinder Singh, CEO, Ez4EV, told PTI over phone.

These mobile charging stations follow an innovative EV 'Charging-on-Demand' approach and are managed as an Internet of Things (IoT) device, allowing for remote condition monitoring and organization of operations. The Ez4EV plans to deploy multiple EzUrja's servicing EVs in cities and highways of the country more so as a product for smaller towns by creating better EV connectivity. Singh said, ''EV development prerequisite is the charging point availabilities. In our country where customer delight is on a door-step delivery basis, we complement the same by providing India's first 'Charging-on-Demand' to ease the ride of an EV owner''.

The transition from IC (internal combustion) engines to e-mobility requires efficient charging infrastructure. The Ez4EV plans to solve the problem of inadequate infrastructure by deploying a network of autonomous EzUrja charging stations. With this, the company aims to become a key player in the innovative charging infrastructure market by providing 'Infra-as-a-Service' for the Indian EV sector.

Given the current scenario, operators are reluctant to install stationary charging stations in view of lack of business cases and hence range anxiety for the owner.

For this, EzUrja comes in various sizes with a dedicated power supply having slow and fast EV charging stations with a logistics management system to handle recharging, using 100 per cent CO2 emission-free energy throughput. The fully charged EzUrja Mobile guarantees a seamless energy supply for the entire range of slow or fast chargers supporting two-wheelers to commercial vehicles to premium EVs. More importantly, it ensures stabilised flow of energy with zero variables or surges 24x7 on call.

Aditya Puri, COO, Ez4EV also said, ''EzUrja’s technology compilation and localised fabrication is a challenge for the first stage developments but we are happy with our vendors to have taken the imaginative steps in ensuring a robust development meeting global standards for the Indian and global markets''.

Ez4EV being the key integrator in the e-mobility ecosystem, leveraged its extensive network to partner with Indian state-of-the-art design engineering, leading fabricating partners, localised resourcing of components, power electronics, fire and cooling system. At the core the Lithium-Ion Manganese Phosphate battery provides the element to make a robust business case, which was not possible with other comparative battery chemistries.

Ez4EV is introducing an innovative battery technology from C4V™ / iM3 New York, for initiating localisation of 'Battery Energy Storage Systems based on their success cases in USA'. Lighter weight, green chemistry characteristics and longer cycles makes the C4V cells as the most ideal battery fulfilling the clean India mandate.

Ez4EV is building a data driven enterprise at the forefront of India's Energy Storage market, combining existing group capabilities in lithium-ion batteries and digital payments, we aim to provide complete customer ease in Energy Storage Solutions.

