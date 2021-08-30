Realme 8s 5G could soon launch in India with Dimesity 810 SoC

Realme India has started teasing the launch of a new (unnamed) smartphone featuring the MediaTek Dimesity 810 5G processor, with rumours suggesting that it could be the Realme 8s 5G.

Another First has been added to the long list of #realme!Our latest Smartphone will be featuring the World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for an epic performance. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fFu7VZia5F — realme (@realmeIndia) August 30, 2021

The Dimensity 810 5G Mobile Platform was unveiled earlier this month alongside the Dimesity 920 SoC. It is based on a 6nm high-performance manufacturing node and features two ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76 CPU cores delivering speeds up to 2.4GHz, 20% faster than the previous generation. The chipset supports FHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 64MP cameras.

The chipset supports LPDDR4x memory and UFS storage (UFS 2.2) which are claimed to be faster than other mainstream 5G chips. In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 810 supports 5G Multi-Mode, 5G CA, 5G SA/NSA networking, multi-GNSS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, etc.

Realme 8s: Specifications (rumoured)

As per the latest leaks and rumours, the Realme 8s will come with a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The processor will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter while on the front, it will house a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Realme 8s is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The handset is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port.