Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

"This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time." He did not say if the cracks had caused any air to leak. The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian cosmonauts have discovered new cracks in a segment of the International Space Station that could widen, a senior space official said on Monday, the latest in a series of setbacks. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time."

He did not say if the cracks had caused any air to leak. The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

