Impetus celebrates Teacher's Day by honoring its trainers and mentors

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:25 IST
Impetus celebrates Teacher's Day by honoring its trainers and mentors
Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. organizes an exclusive felicitation ceremony to honor its trainers and mentors on the occasion of Teacher's Day. The company expressed its gratitude to the trainers for their continuous contribution towards the learning of individuals and teams.

The organization has numerous learning initiatives to cater to a wide variety of requirements, including working on live simulations on technologies for the engineering excellence program, structured technology ramp-up programs, leadership development programs, amongst many others. The company ensures to fuel the urge for learning, growth, and development.

''Our trainers enable in building a high-performance organization. They play several roles such as a mentor, disciplinarian, and nurturer by empowering us to achieve the impossible and maximize our capabilities effectively. I thank all our trainers for successfully mentoring, guiding, and being the perfect friend to our people, channelizing them to bring out their best,'' said Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President - Operations and Human Empowerment.

While schools and universities provide preparation and rehearsals, the corporate world offers the stage to enact and provide a canvas for visualization and progress. The firm believes that a trainer's effectiveness directly impacts the knowledge and productivity of the trainees.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia, and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

