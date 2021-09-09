LG announces goal to use 600,000 tonnes of recycled plastic by 2030

South Korean electronics giant LG has announced its goal to utilize more than half-million tonnes of recycled plastic, almost 600,000 tonnes, in its products by 2030. Last year, the company utilized approximately 20,000 tonnes of recycled plastic and by 2025, it plans to increase more than tenfold.

LG currently uses recycled plastic inside its TVs, PC monitors, speakers, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners and now the company will expand the use of recycled plastic to the exterior of its products.

Further, LG is reducing the use of virgin plastic throughout its operations as well. Last year, 14 OLED TV models were produced using less virgin plastic and this year, the number has increased to 18, for a reduction of up to 10,000 tonnes of plastic.

Additionally, the South Korean company is increasing the target amount of take-back electronic waste - from 4.5 million tonnes in 2006 to over 8 million tonnes by 2030 - with 3.07 million tonnes having been collected by the end of 2020.

LG said it is also implementing initiatives to take back and recycle electronic waste in 52 countries across the globe. For instance, in South Korea, LG Chilseo Recycling Center not only takes back electronic waste but also manufactures new components from recycled plastic and ships the parts to LG's home appliance plant nearby for use in new products such as refrigerators.