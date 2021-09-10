Affirm reports 71% rise in quarterly revenue
Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 01:38 IST
Affirm Holdings Inc reported a 71% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by a rise in the number of merchants and active consumers on its buy-now-pay-later platform.
Total revenue rose to $261.8 million during the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $153.3 million, a year earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement