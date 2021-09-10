Open Source Static Code Analysis: Different Kinds and How Is It Performed

Static code analysis involves using programs to trawl through code and examine it in detail without developers having to run the actual code. This provides companies with a deeper understanding of whether their code is compliant and has vulnerabilities that need to be addressed.

There is a range of open-source static code analysis tools that can make it much easier for developers and security teams to address vulnerabilities and compliance issues. If you are interested to learn more about the different forms of static code analysis, as well as the benefits and drawbacks that it creates, check out our post below.

Different Kinds of Static Code Analysis

Companies may choose to carry out static code analysis with a few different methods. One of these methods is known as data analysis.

Data analysis involves developers ensuring that the data being used has been provided with a specific definition. It also allows developers to observe whether objects within data are functioning correctly.

Control analysis enables developers to have an easier time managing the flow within calling structures. Interface analysis involves developers using simulations to be provided with details surrounding the code and whether the interface being used is a good match with the overall model.

Lastly, developers can carry out fault analysis on components within a model that has failed. Analyzing the elements that have failed gives developers more information on what needs to be fixed before the model is run.

Developers often look at static code analysis in the categories mentioned above as it helps them identify issues. Carrying out static code analysis provides development teams with more knowledge about how the code will behave when it's run so that organizations can minimize any unwanted responses.

How Static Code Analysis Is Performed

The process involved with performing static code analysis is fairly simple. This is especially the case if developers are using automated systems. For the most part, companies will carry out static code analysis before testing software during the beginning stages of development.

When programmers have written code, static code analysis tools can be used to analyze the code to check for vulnerabilities and compliance issues. This should be done before moving onto creating code for the rest of the project.

The analyzing tool can provide you with information about whether the code meets standards that have been set by the organization. It should also be noted that these tools can create false positives.

Therefore, it's a good idea to have developers go through the results and check them to ensure that any false positives are dealt with. After false positives have been identified, developers can move on making fixes to any vulnerabilities or compliance problems that the tool picked up on.

It's best for security teams and developers to focus their attention on fixing the most problematic issues that were identified. They can then work their way through systematically to fix problems from the most critical to the least critical.

Performing static code analysis without using tools is a lengthy process. Using tools provides you with faster results that give you details about how the code will behave when it's run. As a result, developers can work more efficiently to fix issues and be given a better understanding of how they can expect the code to work when it's executed.

Static & Dynamic Verification

The main benefit of using static code analysis is that it provides you with information about issues that would occur if the code was being run. This saves organizations a lot of time and hassle on having to go back and fix issues when the code is live.

However, static code analysis is just one element to consider when it comes to properly managing issues within code. Once static code analysis has been completed, organizations often move onto performing dynamic analysis.

The dynamic analysis provides developers with more intricate details about smaller issues within code. This type of analysis allows you to get a better idea about code issues that could arise when it comes to being executed.

This is great for providing you with more data to take onboard so that developers can fix issues within static and dynamic code environments. Glass box testing is common terminology used by developers that involve carrying out both static and dynamic code analysis.

Pros & Cons of Static Code Analysis

Now that you have a better idea about what static code analysis involves, you may be interested to learn more about the advantages and downsides that come with this type of analysis.

One of the main pros to using static code analysis involves being able to analyze all of the code within an application. As a result, developers can improve the overall quality of the code when it's executed.

This type of testing can be used with other kinds of testing procedures to provide developers with accurate details surrounding vulnerabilities. Furthermore, static code analysis tools often have automated features that make it much quicker and easier for developers to analyze code.

While the automated features can provide false positives, they are still more accurate on the whole when it comes to providing you with accurate details on errors. In addition to this, developers are free to analyze code in an offline state to prevent vulnerabilities or compliance issues having a bigger effect on a live project.

While there are some great upsides to state code analysis, there are also some cons. One of the biggest cons involves automated tools providing false positives. This means that developers must check all the results and make sure to dismiss any false positives before focusing on the real problems.

Static code analysis also doesn't provide you with an accurate representation of how the code will perform when it's executed. It simply provides information on errors that can boost the chances of the code performing better when it's run.

In addition to this, 3rd party elements that are used within code may not always be picked up by static code analysis tools. Therefore, developers may need to take some time to manually check for errors within 3rd party components within code.

Conclusion

Static code analysis can be a superb way to provide developers with a deeper insight into errors within code before it's executed. As a result, they're able to be more effective at fixing problems while the code is in a static state.

There are pros and cons to static code analysis but overall, it can be an excellent way to keep your code compliant and secure. Hopefully, the details throughout our post have helped you gain a better understanding of static code analysis and how your organization could benefit from it.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)