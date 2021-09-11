Left Menu

Instagram testing new feature to allow users to mark other users as 'Favourites'

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has been testing a new feature that will allow its users to mark other users as their 'Favourites'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:12 IST
Instagram testing new feature to allow users to mark other users as 'Favourites'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has been testing a new feature that will allow its users to mark other users as their 'Favourites'. According to The Verge, 'Favourites' will let users categorize their most important Instagram accounts (friends and creators) as their priorities so that the posts by these marked handles will land "higher" in the user's feed.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, had first shared the update regarding this new feature on his Twitter handle. If this feature sounds familiar, it's because Instagram was testing a different 'Favourites' feature back in 2017, which let users limit the exact audience for each post.

For example, one could share their wedding photo with just their designated favourites, rather than with their entire following. However, the 2021 iteration of 'Favourites' is about giving you more control over your feed by telling Instagram which accounts are most important to you.

Users generally follow a bunch of different brands and creators on their accounts, but they don't necessarily prioritize their content on the same level as their closest friends and families. Instagram currently ranks the order of your feed by the most recent and shared posts from the people you follow, plus other "signals" like how likely you'll engage with a post, according to the company's June 2021 blog post about its algorithm.

While you may 'like' several of the posts you see, those might not be the content you're actually looking for, but might be sending Instagram all the wrong signals on what you actually want to see in your feed. As per The Verge, it's unclear whether this 'Favourites' feature will become an official feature at all or if it will change before it's rolled out more broadly.

In the meantime, users just might see this feature in their account menu, just below 'Close Friends', a feature that lets you control who you share your Stories with. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021