Left Menu

TCL delays release of its low-cost foldable smartphone

Electronics company TCL has paused its plans to release a low-cost foldable phone this year, the company confirmed recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:00 IST
TCL delays release of its low-cost foldable smartphone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Electronics company TCL has paused its plans to release a low-cost foldable phone this year, the company confirmed recently. In a statement sent to The Verge on email, Stefan Streit, chief marketing officer of TCL said, "Although the foldable market is growing each year, it is still a premium product category."

He added, "In combination with recent component shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs in foldable production, TCL has made the difficult decision to suspend the launch of its first commercially available foldable smartphone until the company can produce and bring it to market at a price point that's accessible to as many consumers as possible." Streit added that the company is "closely monitoring the market to determine the best time to launch a foldable smartphone."

TCL's clamshell-style foldable phone, codenamed Project Chicago, was in mid-development when the company made the decision to put it on indefinite hold. According to TCL, the delay is due in part to rising production costs and supply chain shortages. The news of delay comes a few weeks after the launch of Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. TCL had decided to pause its Chicago device before Samsung's launch.

Both of the foldable Samsung phones are on the higher end of the price range; the Flip 3 goes for USD 999, and the Fold 3 is priced at USD 1,799. TCL had shown off a few foldable prototypes the previous year, and again earlier this year at CES 2021, as well as a "rollable" screen design. In April, TCL showed off a Fold 'n Roll device that could expand from a 6.87-inch phone screen to become an 8.85-inch phablet or a 10-inch tablet size.

As per The Verge, the company has said it's not giving up on the foldable product category but doesn't have a time frame for when its first foldable device may become commercially available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021