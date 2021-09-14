Left Menu

European Union pushes for deeper Indo-Pacific ties in face of China concerns- Nikkei

The European Union will seek new digital partnerships with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and closer trade and investment relations with Taiwan, in an effort to build influence in Asia, Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing a draft Indo-Pacific strategy document.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 07:49 IST
The European Union will seek new digital partnerships with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and closer trade and investment relations with Taiwan, in an effort to build influence in Asia, Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing a draft Indo-Pacific strategy document. The EU will seek to reinforce semiconductor value chains with Asian partners, the report added. The EU also pledges to pursue trade and investment relationships with partners with whom it doesn't have agreements, such as Taiwan, according to Nikkei https://s.nikkei.com/3EiCFlI.

The document expressed interest in working with the Quad security grouping - comprising the U.S., India, Japan and Australia - on subjects of common interest such as climate change, technology or vaccines, the report added.

