Android 12-based One UI 4 Beta now available for Samsung Galaxy S21 series

To participate in the One UI 4 Beta Program, head over to the Samsung Members app on your device and get registered. The beta program is currently available in China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, UK, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:18 IST
Android 12-based One UI 4 Beta now available for Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has launched the One UI 4 Beta Program, based on Android 12, for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Users of the Galaxy S21 series can preview the new and enhanced user interface ahead of its official release later this year.

You can now participate in the One UI 4 Beta program and submit your feedback. Samsung will use the information gathered from the beta program to fine-tune the user experience before delivering a final upgrade.

One UI 4 Beta: Features

The Samsung One UI 4 Beta brings new and improved customization capabilities and privacy controls to deliver a more personalized mobile experience. New theme options will let you adjust the look and functionality of your device while the redesigned and upgraded widgets offer deep customization - from visibility to appearance. Additionally, you will get a more robust and diverse array of emojis for a richer communication experience.

On the privacy front, Indicators alert you regarding the camera and microphone usage, allowing you to instantly disable permissions if you don't want to grant access. The enhanced UI also allows you to view your permissions history from the last seven days. In addition, you can also check the current data usage of both your permissions and apps.

One UI 4 helps users create their own, optimized mobile experience because Samsung recognizes that, everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences. As we've done with every iteration of our One UI, we've listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business.

