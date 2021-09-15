IAEA’s nuclear security e-learning modules now available in UN languages

With the launch of the IAEA's latest nuclear security e-learning module, Introduction to the international legal framework for nuclear security, in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish, all 18 of the Agency's nuclear security e-learning modules are now available in six official UN languages.

To support countries in human resource development, the IAEA offers online learning modules to support capacity building in various areas of nuclear security, including topics such as nuclear security threats and risks, categorization of radioactive materials, radiological crime scene management, and information and computer security.

"Since the launch of their first online course in 2010, having the e-learning modules in all six UN languages has been a priority," said Elena Buglova, IAEA Director of Nuclear Security, adding that "offering these courses in a variety of languages increases the accessibility of the Agency's online materials on nuclear security — for our Member States and stakeholders, who can use and learn from them — and also accessibility for the general public will support generating awareness on nuclear security globally ."

The first translated module, Use of Radiation Detection Instruments for Front Line Officers, was made available in all official UN languages and Korean in 2015. Since 2019, 16 more e-learning modules have been officially translated and made available online within the framework of a joint cooperation project between the IAEA, the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)."These translations have happened in parallel with the deployment of 10 new e-learning modules in the last 5 years," said Marina Labynsteva, Head of the Education and Training Development Unit in the IAEA Division of Nuclear Security. "The development of new e-learning modules is an ongoing and intense process. Only after the module is finalized and tested in English can we start producing it in other languages. Translation of one module with several review stages, deployment and testing can take around 6 to 7 months."

Since the e-learning modules were released, there have been 23,206 module completions from users across 175 countries. This number has steadily increased since the translations became available, with users being those involved in nuclear security, as well as those simply seeking to gain a better understanding of nuclear security overall. Furthermore, these online courses are also actively being used as a preparatory constituent to training courses, workshops, and schools on nuclear security.

E-learning courses are freely accessible on the IAEA Open LMS and can be accessed by registering or via the user's Nucleus account. To be notified of new modules and translations, sign up for the IAEA Nuclear Security e-learning Newsletter.