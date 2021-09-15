OneWeb launches satellites in global internet service push

British-based firm OneWeb launched 34 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, expanding its in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, it said on Wednesday. The satellites lifted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome at 1807 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

OneWeb plans to launch a total of 648 low earth orbit satellites to roll out a high-speed global internet connection including to the most remote corners of the world. The launch, carried out by Arianespace, keeps OneWeb on track to start a service in swathes of the northern hemisphere this year and to deliver a global service next year, it said.

OneWeb resumed satellite launches in December after emerging from bankruptcy protection with $1 billion in equity investment from a consortium of the British government and India's Bharti Enterprises. It has received further financing from Bharti as well as investment from Eutelsat Communications and Japan's Softbank.

