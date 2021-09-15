Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A has started receiving the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. The update, arriving with UI version RMX2020_11.C.06, brings new personalization, security and privacy features as well as camera improvements for an enhanced experience.

As always, the update is rolling out in batches and will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. To receive this update, make sure your Narzo 10A is updated to the required version RMX2020_11.A.65.

Below is the complete changelog for the Narzo 10A Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update:

Personalisations

Personalise the user interface to make it your own.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

System

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Security and Privacy

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified contacts.

Games

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

Camera

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab