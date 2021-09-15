Left Menu

Leveraging Infosys' Cobalt portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions, BPTaaS will augment the "RISE with SAP" offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization in order to help clients reimagine the customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:48 IST
Infosys partners with SAP to enhance clients' business process efficiencies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Infosys today announced a strategic collaboration with SAP to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service (BPTaaS) to enterprises.

The partnership will see Infosys leveraging business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients.

Leveraging Infosys' Cobalt portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions, BPTaaS will augment the "RISE with SAP" offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization in order to help clients reimagine the customer experience, the company said in a press release.

With BPTaaS, businesses can:

  • benefit from in-depth process analysis during transformation
  • identify potential areas for improvement to benchmark against industry peers
  • improve process governance by gaining better visibility in operations and identifying instances of process deviations so that corrective actions can be initiated in time

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "We are delighted to work with SAP in bringing the best-in-class offering to clients for enhancing their process efficiencies. By harnessing our Cobalt portfolio, we look forward to improving the inefficient business processes that become an impediment to enterprises' transformation journey."

