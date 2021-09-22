Indian women's compound archery team win gold at World Championship, men finish second
India's women's compund archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Champinship here on Wednesday.
However the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal.
The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.
In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but had to settle for silver.
