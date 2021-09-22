Left Menu

OnePlus 'T' series not happening this year

Putting all the speculations to rest, popular smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed that the company will not launch a 'T' series flagship this year, which means the OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro are not happening.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:57 IST
OnePlus 'T' series not happening this year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Putting all the speculations to rest, popular smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed that the company will not launch a 'T' series flagship this year, which means the OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro are not happening. As per Mashable India, the move comes as a part of the general OS announcement earlier on Tuesday to set a roadmap for what to expect from a software standpoint.

For the unversed, the company has been releasing the 'T' series phones as incremental upgrades to their already existing flagship, but this year seems like the company has decided to end the tradition. According to Mashable India, the company claims that there would not be a OnePlus 9T, but there "will be other releases," which was not clearly mentioned by the company.

The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is expected to be an incremental upgrade to the earlier 8T model. It will reportedly feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a better-binned version of Snapdragon 870, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65-watt fast charging, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor. The new model is said to likely be limited to Chinese and some other markets.

The company could also be working on a pair of new truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Buds Z2, as per Mashable India. The smart buds would be pretty similar to the earlier model and could feature active noise cancellation.

Both these devices are speculated to be launched sometime in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021