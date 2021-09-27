Left Menu

China's Xiaomi engaging expert to assess Lithuania censorship claims

"While we dispute the characterisation of certain findings, we are engaging an independent third-party expert to assess the points raised in the report," a Xiaomi spokesperson said in a statement. The announcement comes after Lithuania's defence ministry urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones last week, following a report published by Lithuania's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:09 IST
China's Xiaomi engaging expert to assess Lithuania censorship claims
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it is engaging a third-party expert to assess claims from Lithuania's government that its phones carry a censoring feature. "While we dispute the characterization of certain findings, we are engaging an independent third-party expert to assess the points raised in the report," a Xiaomi spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Lithuania's defense ministry urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones last week, following a report published by Lithuania's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. Xiaomi said at the time that its device "does not censor communications to or from its users".

Xiaomi did not specify which third-party organization it was engaging to conduct the assessment. A spokesperson told Reuters it was an organization based in Europe. In response to the allegations of censorship, the company said it uses advertising software to shield users from certain content such as pornography and references that offend local users, a practice it described as standard in the industry.

The company also said concerning data privacy, it was compliant with ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Standards and the ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System, two frameworks for following Europe's GDPR. In its report, Lithuania's NCSC alleged that flagship phones sold in Europe by Xiaomi have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement."

The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the report stated. Xiaomi emerged as the top smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, shipping a record 12.7 million units in the continent, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

The company, along with other Chinese rivals on the Android operating system, has enjoyed a surge in market share following the enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which crippled its once-dominant smartphone division. Relations between Lithuania and China have soured. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021