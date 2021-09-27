OnePlus Nord CE gets September security patch; ambient display screenshot feature

The OnePlus Nord CE is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 - in India, Europe and North America. The update bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to September 2021 and adds the screenshot feature for ambient display.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update:

Support ambient display screenshot

Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2021.09

In a post on the community forums, OnePlus said that the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, head over to your phone's settings > System > System Updates to manually check for its availability.

Builds:

IN: 11.0.9.9.EB13DA

EU: 11.0.9.9EB13BA

NA: 11.0.9.9.EB13AA​

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The rear camera supports up to 4K video shooting at 30fps, Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, 1080p super slow-motion video at 120fps, among other features. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging. The device runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS custom skin on top.