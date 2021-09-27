Kejriwal launches 'Dekho Hamari Delhi' app that provides info about city's tourist spots

On World Tourism Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app that provides information about tourist spots along with their brief history, popular local cuisines, market places and heritage walks in the national capital.

The 'Dekho Hamari Delhi' app will be useful for those visiting the city and will enhance the tourism experience, he said on Monday.

Delhi is a historic as well as a modern city and has everything to offer -- from good food and markets to monuments. The only thing that was lacking was information, the chief minister said. ''That (gap) has now been plugged by this mobile app. It will show fun parks, eating joints, monuments, popular markets and even public conveniences within a 5 km radius near you. ''Not only for tourists, but this app will also be very useful for Delhiites. This kind of app is available only in a few cities around the globe,'' Kejriwal told a gathering at the Delhi secretariat auditorium.

He appealed to the public to download the app and stressed that even Delhiites will find monuments and eateries which they were not aware of. ''Delhi government is putting its best foot forward to promote tourism and this app will prove to be a game-changer. It will take tourism to a never-imagined height in Delhi and people will want to stay for longer and spend more on the businesses of Delhiites,'' Kejriwal later said in a statement.

Kejriwal further said when tourism increases, all sectors will automatically get a boost. The food and beverages sector, and entertainment and hospitality sectors will immensely grow because of the tourism. ''Our target is to make tourism in Delhi an experience that will make people want to stay longer and spend more on the businesses of Delhi. When the scale of tourism in Delhi rises manifolds, we will see an unprecedented rise in the economy and job offerings in Delhi,'' the chief minister said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said this app is like an ''invitation for people to visit Delhi and live it''.

''Our government strives to give tourists from all over the world the best experience. Now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app,'' he said. According to tourism department officials, Delhi was the fourth most visited place in the country in 2019. The mobile application has developed to brand Delhi as a tourist destination and its tagline is 'You don't just visit Delhi, You Experience It'.

The app will also allow tourists to book entry tickets for heritage monuments they want to visit.

The app will provide all tourism-related information at one place. Besides historical sites, it will also show popular places, markets, eating joints and parks. Users will get a sneak peek into tourist destinations, including heritage sites, of Delhi through audio and videos on this platform.

Sisodia, in the statement, further said the average time that a tourist spends in Delhi is 1.5 days which the government strives to make 2.5 days at least. ''We will have to work very hard, but now that we have invited everyone, we wish to make this a success. To those who come to travel to see Delhi, the Delhi government will offer authentic information, guidance and provide them with all possible options to travel (through this app),'' Sisodia said.

In the app, there are sections dedicated to 'Delhi For Kids', 'Delhi Delicacies', 'Food Tours', and 'Health Walks'.

The app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store for download.

According to the statement, the app helps one plan their tour - from half a day to six days. It also has information about all public and paid toilets for convenience.

It has Google Lens feature integrated, called Delhi through the Lens. Fast paced, interesting Delhi Darshan video is also integrated in the app, the statement said.

