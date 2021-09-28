You can now insert image watermarks directly into Google Docs

Google has added the ability for Workspace users to add image watermarks directly into Google Docs. The watermark image will repeat behind the text on every page of the document.

Google says this feature will be useful for adding company logos, branding, and custom designs. It will help you better customize your documents and share them with confidence, regardless of the application you use.

It is worth mentioning that the image watermarks are preserved when importing or exporting documents from Microsoft Word.

The ability to insert image watermarks in Google Docs is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on October 11, 2021. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

How to add an image watermark in Google Docs?

Below are the steps to insert image watermarks in a document:

Open a document in Google Docs Go to Insert > Watermark Click Select Image Select an image you want to insert from: Drive

Photos

The web

A URL

Your camera

An upload from your computer Click Done

You can optionally change the format of the watermark in the panel on the right, just before clicking the 'Done' button.