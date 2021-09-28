Left Menu

Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co that includes new products aimed at kids. Among the latest lineup were a smart thermostat, Echo Show 15, a flying indoor security camera by Ring and Glow, a device that allows kids to make video calls.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:41 IST
Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co that includes new products aimed at kids.

Among the latest lineup were a smart thermostat, Echo Show 15, a flying indoor security camera by Ring and Glow, a device that allows kids to make video calls. Amazon will also launch an Alexa-powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

The latest Echo Show can be mounted on a wall and is powered with AZ2 Neural Edge, a processor that helps users personalize the screen. The company also launched a smart thermostat that can be controlled using an Alexa-enabled device, or even have Alexa do the programming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021