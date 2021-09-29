Samsung Elec close to finalising $17 bln chip plant in Williamson County, Texas -sources
Reuters
Samsung Electronics is close to finalising its $17 billion U.S. chip plant in Williamson County, Texas, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Samsung said nothing has been decided.
The plant is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs and make advanced logic semiconductor chips, Samsung previously said in filings.
