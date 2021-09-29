Healthtech startup ConnectedH on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.3 million (about Rs 17 crore) in funding, led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India. The seed funding round also saw participation from Anicut Capital and angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred), Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini (Unacademy), Farid Ahsan (Sharechat), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Mars Shot Ventures and others, a statement said.

Existing investors - First Cheque and Point One Capital also participated in the round, it added.

ConnectedH - a diagnostics-focussed health-tech startup - plans to utilise the fresh funds to expand its product portfolio, invest in technology and expand its presence in Delhi/ NCR, the statement said.

Founded in 2018 by Shubham Gupta, Rahul Kumar and Suresh Singh, ConnectedH provides diagnostic centres with solutions.

*** *HCL Tech launches 5G O-RAN Lab to support telecos HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India that will help global telecom industry players in the transition to the 5G network.

This lab will help telecom service providers with multi-vendor options to move to a more open, intelligent, virtualised and fully interoperable 5G mobile network to provide an enhanced experience to end-users, a statement said.

5G O-RAN systems will help businesses transform their network capabilities and will bring in opportunities to create new, immersive user experiences and services, it said.

“This lab will enable a broad community of O-RAN component suppliers, driven by innovation and open market competition to test the interoperability of products, which will enable smoother rollouts for 5G network providers,” HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services Vijay Anand Guntur said.

This HCL lab will help both vendors and 5G network providers to accelerate their deployments and improve costs, he added.

