Samsung digital key to be available in NFC and UWB with Genesis GV60 luxury EV

The Genesis GV60 luxury EV will be the first vehicle to showcase Samsung digital key when it launches in Korea this year. Powered by NFC and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, the innovative technology will allow Galaxy users to use their smartphone as a digital key to lock and unlock their car securely.

In addition to locking and unlocking their cars, Galaxy users will be able to start the car's engine, open the trunk and even activate personalized settings like adjusting the seat and mirror position before they enter the vehicle - all through their smartphone.

Galaxy users can even share the digital key with friends and family and also set a time limit on how long the shared key will be available to them.

The solution is powered by UWB technology, a short-range, wireless communication protocol uses radio waves to operate, much like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and it transmits radio waves at a much higher frequency, enabling highly accurate spatial awareness and directional capabilities that allow mobile devices to understand their surroundings better.

Samsung digital key uses in-house embedded Secure Element (eSE) to protect your most sensitive information and encryption keys, so you don't have to worry about your keys even if they fall into the wrong hands. Additionally, the UWB technology helps prevent potential relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted.

Samsung said that its digital key is fully compliant with the digital key standard as defined by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC). The UWB digital key is compatible with Galaxy S21+ and Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 and Fold 3.