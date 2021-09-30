Left Menu

Use of electronic devices inside prisons by inmates now cognisable, non-bailable offence in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:09 IST
The use of mobile and other electronic devices inside prisons by inmates has been made a cognisable and non-bailable offence in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The offenders will face rigorous imprisonment of three-five years and a fine of Rs 20000-50000, they said.

The new rule has been implemented by amending the provisions of the Prisons Act-1894 for prisoner discipline across the jails of the state, a Home Department official said.

''If any prisoner in the jails of the state is found using any type of wireless communication device inside or outside the prison premises and as a result of which a crime is committed, then on conviction, he is liable to be punished with rigorous imprisonment of three to five years and a fine from Rs 20000-50000,'' an official statement said.

With the implementation of this arrangement, mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), tablet, personal computer, laptop, palmtop, internet, GPRS, e-mail, MMS, or any other device such as mobile SIM etc cannot be used by inmates inside or outside the jail premises in any way, it added.

With the provision of punishment on the use of electronic devices, their use in jails by inmates can now be checked, the officials said.

