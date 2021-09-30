Microsoft and MoLE's joint initiative to upskill 10 million jobseekers across India

Microsoft and the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) have jointly launched a new collaborative digital skills training initiative called "DigiSaksham" that aims to upskill 10 million job seekers to help them thrive in a digital economy. The program will be offered free of cost on Ministry's National Career Services (NCS) portal.

"Our collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment reflects our commitment to bridge the digital equity gap and empower the youth of India to succeed in a digital economy," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

DigiSaksham is an extension of the government's ongoing engagement to upskill youth from rural and semi-urban areas, which will help bridge India's digital divide and further accelerate the country's transition to a digital economy.

In the first year, Microsoft and MoLE, through this joint initiative, will equip more than 300,000 active registered jobseekers on the NCS platform with digital skills including basic skills as well as advance computing, with a focus on job-seekers of semi-urban areas belonging to disadvantaged communities.

Jobseekers across India will be able to access training in areas like Data Analytics, Programming languages, software development fundamentals, Advanced Digital Productivity, etc.

The initiative will be implemented in the field by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme India (AKRSP-I) and Microsoft India's knowledge partner TMI e2E Academy. It will train job seekers via a two-pronged approach:

a blended model with online training on Microsoft Community Training (MCT), an Azure-based platform that supports personalized learning for a large-scale mobile-based community.

in-person workshops at select Model Career Centers (MCCs)