U.S. concerned about potential uses of hypersonic missiles -envoy

The United States is concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, a senior U.S. arms control official said on Monday.

"We have concerns about what China is doing on hypersonic," U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters in Geneva after a report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

"We just don't know how we can defend against that type of technology, neither does China or Russia," he said, referring to the difficulty of missile defence systems to track such high-speed weapons that can manoeuvre and evade their shields. China said earlier on Monday it was a space vehicle, not a missile.

