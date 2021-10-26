U.S. Treasury's Yellen raised 'issues of concern' with Chinese Vice Premier Liu -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 08:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern" in a virtual meeting on Monday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.
The Treasury statement did not elaborate on the concerns. It said the two officials "discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, recognizing that developments in our two economies have important implications for the global economy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Janet Yellen
- Liu He
- U.S. Treasury
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Treasury
- United
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We expect Chinese side to work towards early resolution of remaining issues: Army on talks with Chinese PLA on eastern Ladakh row.
Discussions focussed on resolution of remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh: Indian Army on 13th round of talks with Chinese military.
Two sides agreed to maintain communications, stability on ground: Indian Army on 13th round of talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row.
Meeting did not result in resolution of issues in remaining areas: Indian Army on 13th round of talks with Chinese military.
Indian side asked Chinese side to take appropriate steps in remaining areas to restore peace:Army on talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row.