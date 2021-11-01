Left Menu

Amazon Fire TV in U.S. and Canada get TikTok

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday short-video sharing app TikTok is now available on its Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States and Canada. (https://reut.rs/3jX2r6b) The social media firm, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, has also told U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to the Chinese government in the face of data security concerns. (https://reut.rs/3mBCawd)

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:47 IST
Amazon.com Inc said on Monday short-video sharing app TikTok is now available on its Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States and Canada. The TV app will enable play and pause controls with the voice remote for Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. TikTok will also soon be available on the online retailer's Echo Show devices, the Amazon Fire TV blog https://amazonfiretv.blog/tiktok-now-available-on-amazon-fire-tv-in-u-s-and-canada-afc62bf2977d said.

The app's one billion monthly active users can already use it on Google TV and Android TV. Known for its viral dance videos and trends, TikTok has come under fire for depicting the "devious licks" trend that pushed students to steal from schools or vandalize them. (https://reut.rs/3jX2r6b)

The social media firm, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, has also told U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to the Chinese government in the face of data security concerns. (https://reut.rs/3mBCawd)

