Google Pixel devices get November 2021 security update: What's new?
Speaking of the improvements, the latest update improves the audio quality and wireless charging behaviour on the newly-launched Pixel 6/6 Pro.
- Country:
- United States
Google has released the November 2021 update for Pixel devices running Android 12. The latest software update brings several fixes and improvements for the Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Speaking of the improvements, the latest update improves the audio quality and wireless charging behaviour on the newly-launched Pixel 6/6 Pro. Other improvements for the Pixel 6/6 Pro devices include improved auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions, improved Picture-in-Picture (PIP) media playback with certain apps, and improved connection stability.
Here is the full list of changes and improvements included in the Google Pixel November 2021 update:
|Improvements
|Devices
|Fix to prevent issues notification sound in certain conditions
|Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
|Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios
|Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
|Improvements for wireless charging behaviour in certain orientations
|Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
|Stability improvements for certain third-party apps
|Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
|Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain conditions
|Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
|Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions
|Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
|Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions
|Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
|Fix to improve transition animation performance in Overview screen in certain conditions
|Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
|Fix to improve PIP media playback with certain apps
|Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
|Fix to improve connection stability in certain conditions
|Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Starting today, the OTA update is rolling out in phases depending on carrier and device. If you own an eligible Pixel device, you will receive a notification once the update becomes available.
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Pixel November 2021 update
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro