Google Pixel devices get November 2021 security update: What's new?

Google has released the November 2021 update for Pixel devices running Android 12. The latest software update brings several fixes and improvements for the Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Speaking of the improvements, the latest update improves the audio quality and wireless charging behaviour on the newly-launched Pixel 6/6 Pro. Other improvements for the Pixel 6/6 Pro devices include improved auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions, improved Picture-in-Picture (PIP) media playback with certain apps, and improved connection stability.

Here is the full list of changes and improvements included in the Google Pixel November 2021 update:

Improvements Devices
Fix to prevent issues notification sound in certain conditions Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Improvements for wireless charging behaviour in certain orientations Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Stability improvements for certain third-party apps Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain conditions Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Fix to improve transition animation performance in Overview screen in certain conditions Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Fix to improve PIP media playback with certain apps Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Fix to improve connection stability in certain conditions Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Starting today, the OTA update is rolling out in phases depending on carrier and device. If you own an eligible Pixel device, you will receive a notification once the update becomes available.

