Left Menu

IBM, Infosys Finacle partner to help financial institutions accelerate cloud adoption

In a press release on Tuesday, Infosys Finacle announced the availability of the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:01 IST
IBM, Infosys Finacle partner to help financial institutions accelerate cloud adoption
Image Credit: ANI

Infosys Finacle, a digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, has joined forces with IBM to help financial services institutions accelerate their cloud transformation journeys, helping them achieve seamless ecosystem connectivity and provide a world-class banking experience to their customers.

In a press release on Tuesday, Infosys Finacle announced the availability of the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services.

"Together with Infosys Cobalt - a robust set of cloud services, solutions, and platforms, and our collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, we are helping customers realize the benefits of open hybrid cloud for the next generation of financial services innovation," said Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales & Alliances, Infosys Finacle.

When deployed with fully managed Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, the Finacle solution suite provides a number of benefits including a significant reduction in the total infrastructure readiness timelines and operational overhead. Financial institutions can also leverage the elastic infrastructure of cloud deployment for Finacle applications to scale on-demand.

Commenting on this collaboration, Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software, said, "With this collaboration, Infosys Finacle joins a growing ecosystem of more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), and Fintechs leveraging the IBM Cloud for Financial Services."

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021