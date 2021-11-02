IBM, Infosys Finacle partner to help financial institutions accelerate cloud adoption

Infosys Finacle, a digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, has joined forces with IBM to help financial services institutions accelerate their cloud transformation journeys, helping them achieve seamless ecosystem connectivity and provide a world-class banking experience to their customers.

In a press release on Tuesday, Infosys Finacle announced the availability of the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services.

"Together with Infosys Cobalt - a robust set of cloud services, solutions, and platforms, and our collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, we are helping customers realize the benefits of open hybrid cloud for the next generation of financial services innovation," said Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales & Alliances, Infosys Finacle.

When deployed with fully managed Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, the Finacle solution suite provides a number of benefits including a significant reduction in the total infrastructure readiness timelines and operational overhead. Financial institutions can also leverage the elastic infrastructure of cloud deployment for Finacle applications to scale on-demand.

Commenting on this collaboration, Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software, said, "With this collaboration, Infosys Finacle joins a growing ecosystem of more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), and Fintechs leveraging the IBM Cloud for Financial Services."