Samsung's Galaxy A33 5G rumoured to launch early next year in four colours

Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy A33 5G has just broken into the rumour mill with a few details about its colour options.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy A33 5G has just broken into the rumour mill with a few details about its colour options. According to GSM Arena, similarly to the upcoming Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange, the latter will seemingly be replacing the Lavender variant of the current-gen Galaxy A series phones.

The other bit of information is that the Galaxy A33 will most likely be 5G-only. Samsung had released the Galaxy A32 5G in January of 2021 and then followed up with the 4G Galaxy A32 in February, this does hint at a potential launch for the Galaxy A33 5G's in January as well, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

