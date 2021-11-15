Left Menu

U.S. watchdog forecasts NASA will not launch human moon mission in 2025

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:33 IST
U.S. watchdog forecasts NASA will not launch human moon mission in 2025
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A watchdog report on Monday said NASA is not expected to be able to launch a crewed Moon landing mission in 2025 and raised questions about the project's costs.

Last week, NASA extended its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program. On Monday, NASA's inspector general said it projects the space agency will exceed its prior late 2024 timetable "by several years." The report also found NASA "lacks a comprehensive and accurate cost estimate that accounts for all Artemis program costs."

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

