Celestial Chronicles: From Recent Artemis Triumphs to Grand Canyon's Geological Mysteries

The Artemis II mission marked a significant milestone as astronauts safely returned from a journey around the moon. Although the heat shield of the Orion capsule showed signs of charring, the re-entry was described as smooth.

In other space endeavors, China's Shenzhou-21 mission has extended its stay in orbit by a month. This decision by China's Manned Space Engineering Office reflects the mission's continued success and prioritization of long-term space research.

Meanwhile, geologists have been delving into the ancient past, uncovering critical details about the Grand Canyon's formation and the role the Colorado River played in shaping this geographical wonder.

(With inputs from agencies.)