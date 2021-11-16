Microsoft adds 70+ Xbox 360, Original Xbox games to backward compatibility library

In celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary, Microsoft is adding more than 70 Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The new additions include the entire Max Payne series and the F.E.A.R. franchise, the entire Skate series and more than 20 original Xbox titles including Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, and Otogi franchises. If you own these games on disc or digitally you can play them right away while new players can digitally purchase a vast majority of these titles in the Microsoft Store.

"This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community. Your constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the Backwards Compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox," the company said.

The newly-added titles to the backwards compatibility program will experience improved visual quality with Auto HDR on supported displays. The Original Xbox titles will experience a resolution increase on all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on supported displays.

4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

3x resolution increase on Xbox Series S

2x resolution increase on Xbox One S and Xbox One

Additionally, Microsoft is enabling FPS Boost, doubles the original framerate up to 60 FPS, for 11 titles added today including F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 3, Binary Domain, and NIER and 26 more titles from the existing library including top requested titles such as the entire Gears of War franchise, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 & 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.

You can easily toggle FPS Boost as well as Auto HDR on or off under the "Manage Game" section for any title.

Further, FPS Boost is rolling out to 33 titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) including Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and The Evil Within 2.