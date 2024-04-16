Left Menu

Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE's national security adviser

It has also faced claims it could have gathered genetic material secretly from Americans for the Chinese government.Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAEs national security adviser, is chairman of the companys board.

PTI | Redmond | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:40 IST
Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE's national security adviser
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft is investing USD 1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country's powerful national security adviser.

Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, will join G42's board of directors.

The deal "was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and US governments," Microsoft said.

Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 runs data centres in the Middle East and elsewhere and has increasingly identified itself as an AI firm. It has built what's considered the world's leading Arabic-language AI model, known as Jais.

Microsoft said G42 will run its AI applications and services on the US tech giant's cloud computing platform, and the two companies will work to bring digital infrastructure to countries where G42 has established a presence in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

G42 has previously said it would cut ties to Chinese hardware suppliers over American concerns it was too close to the Chinese government.

The company has faced spying allegations for its ties to a mobile phone app identified as spyware. It has also faced claims it could have gathered genetic material secretly from Americans for the Chinese government.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, is chairman of the company's board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024