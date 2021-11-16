Left Menu

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

With this, Korea is set to become the fourth country in the world to have a co-located IBM Quantum System One, the world's first integrated quantum computing system, after the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Image Credit: Wikipedia
IBM has partnered with Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea to deploy the country's first IBM quantum system. Announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2021, the partnership aims to advance quantum computing, grow the quantum workforce and foster economic opportunities in the region.

With this, Korea is set to become the fourth country in the world to have a co-located IBM Quantum System One, the world's first integrated quantum computing system, after the United States, Germany, and Japan. It is expected to be deployed at the Songdo International Campus.

"Korea already has outstanding capabilities across various industries and research fields – from biotechnology and medical to manufacturing and financial services. This cooperation between IBM and Yonsei University to establish a Quantum computing ecosystem will only serve to further strengthen the country's capabilities," said Sung Shik Won, GM of IBM Korea..

The partnership aims to bring together industry, academic, and research institutions in Korea, establishing a local ecosystem to focus on strategically significant research and development activities. As part of this effort, a high priority will be placed on building quantum programming, application and technology development skills and expertise, IBM said in a press release.

Commenting on this partnership, Seoung Hwan Suh, President of Yonsei University, said, "Yonsei University, which has the largest medical network and research manpower in Korea, expects to be able to create synergy in research and education based on quantum computing through collaboration with IBM. We look forward to partners joining us to help establish Yonsei University as Korea's quantum computing hub."

Meanwhile, IBM has unveiled a new 127-qubit 'Eagle' processor, its first quantum processor developed and deployed to contain more than 100 operational and connected qubits. The new processor follows IBM's 65-qubit 'Hummingbird' processor which was unveiled last year and furthers the company's industry-leading roadmaps for advancing the performance of its quantum systems

