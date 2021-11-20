EXCLUSIVE-Visa CFO Prabhu says company confident of resolving Amazon dispute

Visa expects to resolve its dispute with Amazon.com Inc in the United Kingdom and hopes to continue its co-branded credit card partnership in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters.

"We've resolved these things in the past and I believe we'll resolve them in the future," he said in an interview on Friday. "It is our expectation that there will be a resolution so that UK consumers are not impacted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)