Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22000.348 (KB5007262) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This build includes a fix for an issue preventing apps from opening after an update or repair has been attempted.

According to Microsoft, after installing KB5007215 (OS Build 22000.318), which was released on November 9, or later updates, Microsoft Installer (MSI) might have issues repairing or updating apps. Apps that are known to be affected include some apps from Kaspersky. Affected apps might fail to open after an update or repair has been attempted.

The Windows 11 Build 22000.348 includes the following improvements:

We fixed a known issue that might prevent apps, such as Kaspersky apps, from opening after you attempt to repair or update the apps using the Microsoft Installer (MSI).

In addition, the latest build includes tons of improvements from the KB5007262 update which was released last week on November 12, 2021. It included a feature to facilitate certain cross-browser data transfers, enhancements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks, updated Windows emoji and more.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also started rolling out Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22504.1010 (KB5008697) to test its servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel. The update follows the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22504 which was released earlier this week with new personalization features, tons of fixes and known issues.