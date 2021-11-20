Left Menu

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also started rolling out Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22504.1010 (KB5008697) to test its servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 09:30 IST
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?
Representative image Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22000.348 (KB5007262) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This build includes a fix for an issue preventing apps from opening after an update or repair has been attempted.

According to Microsoft, after installing KB5007215 (OS Build 22000.318), which was released on November 9, or later updates, Microsoft Installer (MSI) might have issues repairing or updating apps. Apps that are known to be affected include some apps from Kaspersky. Affected apps might fail to open after an update or repair has been attempted.

The Windows 11 Build 22000.348 includes the following improvements:

  • We fixed a known issue that might prevent apps, such as Kaspersky apps, from opening after you attempt to repair or update the apps using the Microsoft Installer (MSI).

In addition, the latest build includes tons of improvements from the KB5007262 update which was released last week on November 12, 2021. It included a feature to facilitate certain cross-browser data transfers, enhancements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks, updated Windows emoji and more.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also started rolling out Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22504.1010 (KB5008697) to test its servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel. The update follows the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22504 which was released earlier this week with new personalization features, tons of fixes and known issues.

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021