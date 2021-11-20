New update lands on ROG Phone 5s with November security patch, bug fixes

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5s with the November 2021 Android security patch and a few bug fixes.

The latest update, version 18.1220.2111.160, fixes an issue with receiving no prompt for incoming calls when using Airpods Pro and the one causing the HEIC pictures to be displayed abnormally after being stored on the ROG Phone 5s.

Below are the official release notes for the latest ROG Phone 5s update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-11 Fixed an issue where HEIC pictures were displayed abnormally after being stored on the phone. Fixed an issue with abnormal restarts when using the Lighting Armor Case in flight mode Fixed an issue when using a Bluetooth headset to make calls Fixed an issue with receiving no prompt for incoming calls when using Airpods Pro Fixed an issue that occurred occasionally when answering a LINE call Fixed an issue with entering the Bluetooth pairing interface from quick settings, and an issue during the Bluetooth device search process Fix an issue with low battery status

As always, the update is rolling out in a batched manner and it may take some days for everyone to receive it. You can also go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

Launched earlier this year, the Asus ROG Phone 5s boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chatting.

Lastly, the Asus ROG Phone 5s packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.