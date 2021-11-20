Xbox Free Play Days: NBA 2K22 is free to play this weekend

NBA 2K22 and two other titles are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play for free until Sunday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Additionally, you can purchase these games and other editions at a limited time discount.

Let's quickly check out the key features of these games:

NBA 2K22

Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today's stars and yesterday's legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.

Add skill-based dribbling, shooting and dunking to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court.

Every new Season brings fresh opportunities to reap new rewards.

Disocunt

Standard X1 Edition ($59.99 SRP) at 50% off: $30.00

Series X|S Edition ($69.99 SRP) at 50% off: $35.00

75th Anniversary Edition ($99.99 SRP) at 33% off: $66.99

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 gives you the chance to showcase your skills and rise as a multi-skilled motorsports champion. Join over 30 million players worldwide and take on the American motorsports scene, driving around Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

The game will offer you the opportunity to pick up gigs for three different companies, Marco's Cab service, the luxurious Diamond Limousine service, or the hauling Rocket Co, and earn in-game rewards.

Discount

Standard Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 80% off:$10.00

Gold Edition ($89.99 SRP) at 80% off: $18.00

Season Pass ($39.99 SRP) at 60% off: $16.00

Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a thrilling, high-stakes PvE PvP first-person shooter where you'll need to slay monsters, collect bounties, and come out victorious, set in 19th Century Louisiana.

Show no mercy as you fight through a dark, ruthless world with brutal, period-inspired weapons, as you level up, unlock gear, and collect experience and gold for your Bloodline.

Discount