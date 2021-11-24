ArcelorMittal launches 5G Steel network to test new industrial use cases in France

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal France, in partnership with Orange Business Services and Ericsson, has launched 5G Steel, a network to test new industrial use cases at its industrial sites in France over the next three years.

The deployment will cater to the needs for industrial network performance and connected workers and operations in a production environment on complex industrial sites.

In production, maintenance, logistics and development, digital technologies have already begun to transform our processes, increase the reliability of our operations and improve the comfort and safety of our teams. The opening of our two Digital Labs in Dunkirk and soon in Florange is another illustration of ArcelorMittal's desire to create an ecosystem at the crossroads of industry and digital David Glijer, Director of Digital Transformation at Arcelor Mittal France,

Based on Ericsson's technology leadership within 4G/5G private networks suited for advanced industrial use cases and high-risk sites and Orange Business Services' integration and support expertise, 5G Steel will allow the steelmaker to deploy use cases requiring high-speed cellular connectivity - from better worker flexibility and mobility in different situations to autonomous rail/road vehicles and safety devices.

With EasyMile, a leader in driverless technology and smart mobility solutions, ArcelorMittal will launch the first autonomous train on an internal private network, which will be put into service in 2023. The steelmaker is also working on a heavy-duty road vehicle capable of transporting up to 120 tons of steel coils.

The project also aims to enable the digital transformation of the French value chain ecosystem for industrial use cases. 5G Steel will cover the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque and ArcelorMittal's Digital Labs in Dunkerque and Florange, and tests are being conducted to extend the network to the Hauts-de-France and Grand Est regions.

"With 5G Steel, Ericsson is pleased to support ArcelorMittal in testing new industrial use cases based on 4G/5G cellular technologies. Ericsson once again demonstrates our expertise and technological leadership with private networks in a complex industrial environment," said Franck Bouetard, Head of Ericsson, France.