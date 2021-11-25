5 Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays and Grow Your Followers

The digital age is a great time to be an artist. There are countless platforms available to make, edit, and share your music with the world. However, these same technologies have made the industry more competitive than ever.

It's not enough to have one great song. Establishing an online reputation and building a community of loyal listeners is crucial to making your mark. This will take some time to achieve organically, though.

According to Rolling Stone, Spotify has over 43,000 artists, and they share 90% of all the streams on the platform. While there are many listeners to go around (recent statistics report that the platform has almost 250 million active users each month), it is still common for new artists to have their tracks completely ignored for months at a time.

Fortunately, there is a way to give your music channel a boost: buying engagement from reputable companies offering social media marketing services. With the many options available today, we'll share the top five sites to buy Spotify plays and followers from to help you narrow down your choices. We'll also answer some of the questions we frequently get from our readers to help you make a more informed social media marketing decision.

5 Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays and Buy Spotify Followers From

1. Stormlikes.net

Stormlikes.net is definitely one of our favorite sources for paid engagement. This social media marketing agency initially started with Instagram, but they have since expanded to cater to other platforms.

We have already launched many campaigns with them so we can really vouch for the quality of their services. That's why you can only imagine our joy when we found out that they now offer Spotify services.

This social media marketing company offers two Spotify-related services: plays and followers. Those who want to buy Spotify plays from them have three packages to choose from, ranging from 1000 to 5000 plays. Those who wish to buy Spotify followers have three package options, ranging from 100 to 500 followers.

2. Social-Viral.com

Here's another social media marketing agency that we have tried and tested countless times already. Like Stormlikes.net, they also cover a variety of platforms.

What really impressed us was the quality of their services. They only provide genuine engagement coming from active accounts managed by real people.

They also offer both Spotify plays and Spotify followers. You can choose between eight packages if you wish to buy plays on Spotify from them. These plans range from 1000 up to 50,000 plays.

On the other hand, if you want to buy followers on Spotify from them, there are nine packages, from 50 to 50,000 followers.

3. ArtistBooster

We understand why you might be hesitant to work with social media marketing companies that seem to be more generic in nature. After all, artists and musicians have specific digital marketing needs.

ArtistBooster understands these needs because they are a social media marketing agency specializing in music promotion. In fact, their main engagement products are categorized according to the three biggest music-oriented platforms, namely Spotify, iTunes, and Shazam.

Their Spotify Music Promotion services are divided into three main subcategories. These are a tryout pack of 500 Spotify plays, Spotify plays, and Spotify followers.

Except for their tryout pack, each engagement service is then further divided into multi-tier packages. Those who wish to buy Spotify plays from them must first choose between two types of plays: fast delivery and premium.

As the name suggests, fast delivery will get you play within 24 hours of paying for your order. Meanwhile, getting premium plays packages will allow you to choose where your engagement will come from. Unfortunately, they don't offer this type of location option for their Spotify followers at the moment.

4. Flowsty

Earning from royalties on Spotify should not be a far-off dream. Make that possible with Songlifty, a social media marketing company that strictly focuses on Spotify.

They are very popular amongst artists; in fact, they have already worked with over 100,000 artists and labels since they've started. They also take pride in their 350-million-strong listener reach.

They have four main services, namely Spotify plays, Spotify followers, monthly listeners, and song saves. What we highly recommend, though, is to check out their pre-made plans. They have three.

Their Starter plan will get you up to 5000 plays, 3000 monthly listeners, 50 followers, and 100 song saves. The Plus plan will come with up to 10,000 plays, 5,000 monthly listeners, 100 followers, and 200 song saves. Finally, their Pro plan will deliver up to 20,000 plays, 10,000 monthly listeners, 200 followers, and 300 song saves.

5. StreamDigic

No lineup of the best sources of Spotify plays and followers will ever be complete without featuring StreamDigic. They are one of the leading names in social media music promotion and cover four of the biggest platforms for artists, namely YouTube, SoundCloud, Instagram, and Spotify.

What sets StreamDigic apart from others is the variety of Spotify services you can choose from. For instance, they offer five different Spotify plays engagement services. These are Spotify plays for single tracks, targeted Spotify plays if you want to choose the location where your streams will come from, playlist plays, podcast plays, and the album plays.

Each of these services is then further divided into multi-tier packages to suit any need and budget.

Why Should I Buy Spotify Plays and Followers?

Buying Spotify plays and followers or even other kinds of paid engagement can give your growing channel social proof. According to this psychological phenomenon, it is normal human behavior to feel encouraged to try something new if they see that numerous others have already tried it before them.

That includes listening to a song of an artist they've never even heard of just because the track already has a significant amount of plays. It will also give your online reputation as an artist a significant boost, not just on Spotify but on other platforms as well. For instance, we have found that growing our Spotify has indirectly contributed to our YouTube channel's growth.

Is It Safe to Buy Spotify Plays and Followers?

Yes, it is because buying plays and followers don't go against the platform's terms and conditions. But just like with any other social media tactic, buying paid engagement will come with its pros and cons.

For instance, Spotify is constantly cracking down on fake profiles and bots. Hence, getting your Spotify plays and followers from an agency that uses these cheap methods will definitely put your account at risk.

To avoid this, we highly recommend working with reputable companies instead. These are social media marketing agencies that provide engagement coming from active accounts owned by real people.

Sure, doing so might cost you more, and it can take longer for your Spotify plays and followers to get delivered, but it will keep your account safe and ensure you establish a good reputation.

How Can I Buy Spotify Plays and Followers?

It's effortless to buy Spotify followers and plays. The only real challenge is in choosing the right company to work with. As we have mentioned, choosing a trustworthy company ensures that your channel and tracks won't be put at risk in any way. It will also provide a more stable growth than simply buying bot plays that Spotify can just suddenly take away.

Once you've determined the social media marketing company that you want to work with, you can then move on to choose among their paid engagement services and packages. Please note that a reputable company will never ask for your password. Although they will require you to provide the URL of the track, album, or account you want to boost.

You can then settle your payment, depending on the options the company provides, and wait for your plays and followers to start coming in. Most of the companies we have featured above start their fulfillment almost immediately after payment.

The speed of delivery will largely depend on your chosen package, though. After all, real engagement can take time to deliver, especially if they're coming from a specific geographic location and real people or accounts.

Buying Spotify Plays and Followers to Achieve Spotify Success

Gaining an online reputation as an artist on Spotify shouldn't take forever, especially if there are numerous social media methods that you can do to hasten this process. Buying plays and followers is only one of them.

We understand why it might feel odd at first, but we guarantee you, even big music labels practice this tactic. It's that effective.

You're not buying a fake audience. Instead, you will be using a social media marketing technique to help your tracks reach the people who will most appreciate your work. In the end, that's what being an artist is all about, right?

In any case, we hope that our lineup of the top five sources to buy Spotify followers and plays helps you in this regard. So, the best sites to buy Spotify plays to help grow your profile safely and instantly.

