UK regulator says energy suppliers Entice, Orbit ceasing to trade
Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:08 IST
Small British energy suppliers Entice Energy and Orbit Energy are ceasing to trade, the regulator Ofgem said on Thursday via its official Twitter account.
Ofgem said new suppliers would be found for the two companies' customers.
