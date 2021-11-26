First-of-its-kind programme to promote women in R&D field launched: S&T ministry

A first-of-its-kind programme to promote women in the field of research and development through lateral entry has been launched, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The programme, Women's Involvement in Science and Engineering Research (WISER), was launched on Thursday by Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) for encouraging women researchers in joint Research and Development projects.

SK Varshney, Indian co-chair and Head, International Cooperation Division, DST, pointed out that WISER will enable gender equality and women's participation in Science and Technology through IGSTC's initiative.

Speaking on behalf of German co-chair and German Education and Research Ministry, Ulrike Wolters, Member Secretary, IGSTC/BMBF, said this initiative will be in addition to the ongoing flagship 2+2 programme of the Centre.

The ministry, in a statement, said this programme by IGSTC is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), government of Germany, that will support women scientists holding regular or long term research positions in academia or research institutes or industries. The involvement in the programme will be possible through lateral entry. There is neither requirement of break-in-career nor any age limit, and it will enable easy participation.

