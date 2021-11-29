Wallpaper Engine for Android app now available for free
The Wallpaper Engine Android companion app is free of charge, with no hidden costs, in-app purchases and advertisements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:43 IST
Wallpaper Engine, the app that lets you use and create animated and interactive wallpapers on your Windows desktop, now has an Android version.
The Wallpaper Engine Android companion app is free of charge, with no hidden costs, in-app purchases and advertisements. It can also be used as a standalone app without owning Wallpaper Engine on your computer and import compatible wallpaper files from your mobile device.
Key features of the Android app are:
- No user tracking or data collection.
- Transfer Scene and Video type wallpapers from Wallpaper Engine on your computer to Android wirelessly.
- Import any compatible files from your device as a wallpaper: Videos, GIFs, images & Wallpaper Engine wallpapers
- Create a playlist of your wallpapers and use different playlist modes
- Automatically pauses when power saving mode is enabled, offers FPS and quality settings.
- Full support for dynamic audio visualizers, clocks & other dynamic wallpaper elements
- Let wallpapers move along with the motion of your device (devices with gyroscope)
- Support for automatic theme colors based on the current wallpaper, including Android 12's Material You
Apart from the Android companion app, the Wallpaper Engine 2.0 brings a new logo, a new 3D depth effect and a handful of other additions and improvements.
- The new logo keeps the spirit of the old design, but with a more modern spin. You can find the new logo throughout the application.
- The new Depth Parallax effect lets you create a perceived 3D depth to your images. The effect is influenced by the mouse on computers while on Android, the movement of the phone will simulate the mouse movement.
- You can now add up to seven wallpapers to the new weekday playlist in the Installed tab of Wallpaper Engine, then click on Configure in the playlist section and select the Day of Week option.
- Windows 11: Wallpaper Engine has added support for the new rounded corners user interface design
Advertisement