Wallpaper Engine for Android app now available for free

Wallpaper Engine, the app that lets you use and create animated and interactive wallpapers on your Windows desktop, now has an Android version.

The Wallpaper Engine Android companion app is free of charge, with no hidden costs, in-app purchases and advertisements. It can also be used as a standalone app without owning Wallpaper Engine on your computer and import compatible wallpaper files from your mobile device.

Key features of the Android app are:

No user tracking or data collection.

Transfer Scene and Video type wallpapers from Wallpaper Engine on your computer to Android wirelessly.

Import any compatible files from your device as a wallpaper: Videos, GIFs, images & Wallpaper Engine wallpapers

Create a playlist of your wallpapers and use different playlist modes

Automatically pauses when power saving mode is enabled, offers FPS and quality settings.

Full support for dynamic audio visualizers, clocks & other dynamic wallpaper elements

Let wallpapers move along with the motion of your device (devices with gyroscope)

Support for automatic theme colors based on the current wallpaper, including Android 12's Material You

Apart from the Android companion app, the Wallpaper Engine 2.0 brings a new logo, a new 3D depth effect and a handful of other additions and improvements.