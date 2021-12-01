Left Menu

Minor fire in Parliament room

A minor fire broke out on Wednesday morning inside Parliament room number 59, officials said. The firemen rushed to the spot. It was brought under control and the firemen returned at 850 am, a senior fire official said. The winter session of Parliament is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:32 IST
Minor fire in Parliament room
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out on Wednesday morning inside Parliament room number 59, officials said. According to fire officials, the Parliament fire post received a call at 8.05 am regarding fire at room number 59, opposite press room in Parliament house. The firemen rushed to the spot. The fire was in computer set, chair and table in room number 59 and no casualty was reported. It was brought under control and the firemen returned at 8:50 am, a senior fire official said. The winter session of Parliament is underway.

